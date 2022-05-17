ACB sleuths raid Chandarlapadu Tahsildar’s office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Monday conducted a raid on the Tahsildar’s office in Chandarlapadu mandal of NTR district.

The ACB officials verified the records at the Tahsildar office and whether there was any delay in issuing caste, income, family certificates and pattadar passbook, besides other services. The officials reportedly found unaccounted cash of Rs 8,000, pending pattadar passbooks and poor maintenance of registers. There were allegations about delay in issuing certificates or rejecting applications without proper reason.

DSP (ACB) K Sarath said that several people approached ACB helpline 14400 and lodged their complaints against Chandarlapadu tahsildar alleging delay in issuing pattadar passbooks and other services.“A team conducted a surprise inspection at Tahsildar's office and found unaccounted cash and some pending files. A detailed report will be submitted to ACB director-general for initiating further action against the errant officials,” the DSP said.