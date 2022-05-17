‘Save SRR & CVR land from encroachment’; alumni appeal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRR & CVR Government College alumni appealed to the Collector to save the 6.67 acres of land worth Rs 300 crore from encroachment during the Spandana programme.

On this occasion, alumni students association secretary CH Yugandhar said that though the issue was pending in the High court, the encroaches were selling the property.

He said that they met the Collector, Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner to resolve the problem. He also said that if the government does not react, the alumni along with the present students associations will fight to save college property.