STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Save SRR & CVR land from encroachment’; alumni appeal

On this occasion, alumni students association secretary CH Yugandhar said that though the issue was pending in the High court, the encroaches were selling the property.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRR & CVR Government College alumni appealed to the Collector to save the 6.67 acres of land worth Rs 300 crore from encroachment during the Spandana programme.

 On this occasion, alumni students association secretary CH Yugandhar said that though the issue was pending in the High court, the encroaches were selling the property.

He said that they met the Collector, Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner to resolve the problem. He also said that if the government does not react, the alumni along with the present students associations will fight to save college property.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CVR Government Collector encroachment Spandana programme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp