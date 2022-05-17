Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam hundi counting security stepped up 

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) tightened the security in the sixth floor of Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam for the hundi counting on Monday following the unfortunate incident in which a temple employee tried to steal the gold ornaments and cash from the earnings during counting.

The incident happened last Monday when an employee, who took part in the counting, stole a few gold ornaments and hid under a commode in the washrooms. It came to light when the Special Protection Force (SPF) constables found a packet containing ornaments inside the washroom during a routine check. Four days later, on Saturday, Vijayawada I town police arrested temple attender Kagga Pulla Rao alias Pullaiah in connection with the theft case. The theft in the temple has hurt the sentiments of devotees who demanded that the police and other government departments protect the sanctity of the temple by taking stringent action against the erring officials.

“The unfortunate incident hurt sentiments of devotees and several of them expressed concern over the safety and security of their donations and offerings to Goddess Kanaka Durga. In order to avoid such incidents in future, we have increased the security by allocating more men and installing additional CCTV cameras in the floor covering all the corners during the hundi counting,” said the temple executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha.

In addition, temple officials decided to conduct hundi counting every Monday unlike every fortnight or once in a month to avoid burden on temple staff and volunteers. “We are contemplating to conduct hundi counting every Monday. This will avoid unnecessary confusion among devotees and help us to bring transparency on donations,” she added. Responding to the allegations that Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam lacks enough CCTV cameras, she said there are 11 CCTV cameras covering more than 90 per cent of the area.

She pointed out that the CCTV camera installed on the floor helped police catch the accused. “There is no truth in the allegations. Kanaka Durga temple is being monitored with more than 100 CCTV cameras round the clock,” the EO Bramarambha explained, adding that authorities are exploring options to bring a practice in hundi counting and administration.

Meanwhile, temple authorities were criticised for roping in private security employees for hundi counting, flouting rules, and allowing employees with bad conduct in the counting process. “Despite knowing that Pulla Rao committed similar offences in the past, higher officials allowed him to participate in the counting. Monday’s incident is not a one-off incident. Around 10 such incidents were reported in the past five years and many of them went unreported. Employees with bad conduct need to be kept away from this type of duties,” said a temple official on condition of anonymity.