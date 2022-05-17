Take action against erring officials: Endowments chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the allegations of corruption in the endowments department while awarding promotions, Endowments commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal said stringent action would be initiated against those who committed irregularities and demanded bribes from employees for processing files.

On Monday, some vernacular TV channels reported that some employees working in Endowments headquarters demanded Rs 50,000 from employees for smooth process of files related to promotions.

When it came to the commissioner’s notice, Hari Jawaharlal instructed officials to identify the officials in the call recordings and said a special team was investigating the matter.“We are verifying the call records of suspected employees and promotion files put by the staff recently,” Hari Jawaharlal said.

