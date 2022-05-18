STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP Government directs hospitals, labs to report cancer cases real time

The directors of health and family welfare and medical education were directed to take action, accordingly.

Published: 18th May 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has directed all hospitals in the State — both private and public — pathological, clinical, radiological labs and institutions imparting medical education and providing treatment to mandatorily report diagnosed cases of cancer to it without any delay. An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said cancer is one of the major non-communicable diseases that causes high mortality and many of the cases are not being diagnosed or reported.  

The orders stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends that it is absolutely necessary to facilitate planning, guidance, monitoring and evaluation of cancer research and control programmes in the country. Efforts are required for the notification, treatment and follow up of all cancer cases in the State and create awareness among the people on cancer treatment. 

The order stated that the diagnosing or treating doctor should ensure that the pathologist should be updated of the clinical details of such patients for the purpose of notifying the disease effectively. The gazette also stated that it will be the responsibility of every doctor, pathologist, medical establishment to notify cancer cases preferably on a real time basis (not more than a week after diagnosis). The directors of health and family welfare and medical education were directed to take action, accordingly.
 

