Pedalandariki Illu:  Construction of houses expedited 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government has expedited the construction of houses under ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has said the department is targeting to complete construction of more houses before the onset of monsoon. Under the first phase of the programme, the government has taken up construction of 15.60 lakh houses.

He said that apart from providing loans to the beneficiaries, the State government is supplying cement, sand, iron and other construction material so as to expedite the construction. He said the officials were told to start construction of houses that are yet to be grounded.Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said after giving house site pattas to 31 lakh women, the government is proceeding ahead with construction activity.

Stating that the officials as well as public representatives visiting 17,000 Jagananna Colonies, he said the beneficiaries are being encouraged to expedite construction.He said that the progress of construction of houses will be reviewed with the officials of all districts once in a month.

Call centre to solve issues

[The minister said a call centre will be set up to address the grievances of beneficiaries and solve the issues faced by the employees at the field level.