KL University student bags gold in shooting

KL University (KLU) student Maddineni Uma Mahesh has won a gold medal in the air rifle team event at the ISSF World Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany held on May 13.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL University (KLU) student Maddineni Uma Mahesh has won a gold medal in the air rifle team event at the ISSF World Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany held on May 13. The event was held in Suhl from May 9.

Uma Mahesh and his team members Makhija Paarthand Patil and  Rudrankksh Balasaheb participated in the team event. They defeated the Spain team by 16-8 points.  After a successful tour, Uma Mahesh returned to his native Vijayawada on May 17. On this occasion, KL University management felicitated Uma Mahesh.

Addressing the gathering, vice-chancellor Dr Saradhi Varma said Uma Mahesh’s achievement was a source of pride not only for the university but also for the State and the country. He also lauded the student for winning the gold medal at Khelo India competition. He stated that KL University gives utmost priority to sports. The V-C said that a 100 per cent fee concession will be given to national and international players.

University admissions director Dr J Srinivasa Rao said Uma Mahesh aspires to achieve more success at international level. Coach Subramaniam said that many KL students were undergoing training at their academy and appreciated the university for encouraging the players.

