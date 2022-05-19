STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-day intra moot court competition held at VIT-AP

VIT-AP School of Law dean Dr Benarji Chakka during his inaugural address told that a moot court is a miniature version of a real courtroom where legal processes and trials are held.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day Intra Moot Court competition was organised by VIT-AP School of law. The team comprising Mantena Bhavya Sri, Penumaka Sri Nikhi and Pilla Mounisha Sai was adjudged the winner of the event. Eight teams qualified to the quarter finals from among 18 teams in the competition held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

VIT-AP School of Law dean Dr Benarji Chakka during his inaugural address told that a moot court is a miniature version of a real courtroom where legal processes and trials are held.   Programme Coordinator, prof Mula Sneha Goud said a civil case was chosen for the competition.

The case was argued by the teams before the Bench comprising of NJ Ratnakumar, principal junior civil judge cum Metropolitan Magistrate, Nandigama, YV Anil kumar, Advocate, High Court, retired district and sessions judge AV Parthasaradhi.  The teams including Mantena Bhavya Sri, Penumaka Sri Nikki, Pilla Mounisha Sai and Beeda Rashmitha Rani Yadav, Chintala Srivani, Anagha Promod appeared in the final rounds before the Bench.

