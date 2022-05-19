STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation official takes part in NITI Aayog workshop

During the workshop, Satyavati explained how VMC had taken up housing activity in a big way under the JNNURM scheme.

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Additional Commissioner (projects) K Satyavati participated in the national workshop organised by the NITI Aayog at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Vijayawada and Machilipatnam were the only two cities from State, which were selected for the national workshop.

The NITI Aayog has called on the Mayors and Commissioners of Vijayawada and Machilipatnam to participate in the workshop and discuss prospects for the development of the two cities and industries. However, due to various reasons, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi could not attend the workshop. 

During the workshop, Satyavati explained how VMC had taken up housing activity in a big way under the JNNURM scheme. As part of the scheme, several houses were built in various parts of the city. The VMC has also earmarked land for construction of houses in Jakkampudi and over 50,000 people were living in YSR Colony alone, she said. The additional commissioner also explained the prospects for the development of IT industry in Gannavaram and existing development works in Auto Nagar.

