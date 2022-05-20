STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

APSCHE directs degree colleges to apply for extending permissions

In a notification, APSCHE secretary Prof. B Sudheer Prem Kumar invited applications from private unaided colleges running from leased premises for extension of permission.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of college students in class.

College students in class. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE) has released several notifications regarding permissions for aided and unaided private colleges’ and approval of programmes along with intake of both UG and PG students in those colleges. 

In a notification, APSCHE secretary Prof. B Sudheer Prem Kumar invited applications from private unaided colleges running from leased premises for extension of permission. For the extension of permission (EoP) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, the private unaided colleges running from leased premises have to pay `15000 for less than 5 years and `30,000 for 10 years. 

In another notification, the APSCHE  stated that for the conversion of aided degree colleges into unaided degree colleges, the managements should apply for recognition from the APSCHE  for the approval of programmes offered and fee by August 8.

In the third notification, the APSCHE invited applications for  starting unaided PG programmes from existing private and unaided degree and degree cum PG  colleges in the state.  In the fourth notification, applications are invited for starting four-year  UG programmes in English medium from existing private aided and unaided degree colleges and UG programs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSCHE
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp