APSCHE directs degree colleges to apply for extending permissions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE) has released several notifications regarding permissions for aided and unaided private colleges’ and approval of programmes along with intake of both UG and PG students in those colleges.

In a notification, APSCHE secretary Prof. B Sudheer Prem Kumar invited applications from private unaided colleges running from leased premises for extension of permission. For the extension of permission (EoP) for 2022-23 and 2023-24, the private unaided colleges running from leased premises have to pay `15000 for less than 5 years and `30,000 for 10 years.

In another notification, the APSCHE stated that for the conversion of aided degree colleges into unaided degree colleges, the managements should apply for recognition from the APSCHE for the approval of programmes offered and fee by August 8.

In the third notification, the APSCHE invited applications for starting unaided PG programmes from existing private and unaided degree and degree cum PG colleges in the state. In the fourth notification, applications are invited for starting four-year UG programmes in English medium from existing private aided and unaided degree colleges and UG programs.