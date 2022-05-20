STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Renovated Rajiv Gandhi Park may open in a month

The civic body chief accompanied by executive engineer ASN Prasad conducted a ground-level inspection at the park on Thursday and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works.

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspects Rajiv Gandhi Park | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing renovation works of Rajiv Gandhi Park on a footing and make it accessible for the public within a month.

The civic body chief accompanied by executive engineer ASN Prasad conducted a ground-level inspection at the park on Thursday and reviewed the progress of the ongoing works. Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil said that the park was being renovated in PPP mode to provide a full-fledged pleasant environment to the people.

Steps were also taken to set up a play zone in the park and install equipment as well as small-scale activities on the park premises, he said.Apart from that a canteen, bonsai garden as well as infrastructure such as drinking water and toilets were being provided, Swapnil said.

