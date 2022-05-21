3 Lakh download disha app in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district administration and police on Friday conducted Disha App awareness and registration drives across the district. In order to ensure all the women and college going students in the NTR district install the Disha SOS mobile app and alert police during emergencies, NTR district police and district administration conducted a public awareness and registration drive across the district on Friday. Nearly three lakh persons downloaded the app and around two lakh registrations were completed during the drive.

Collector S Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata inaugurated the campaign and appealed to women and college students to download the Disha app. “Not just women, men can also download the app and use it if they face any problem like a medical emergency,” the Collector said.

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion, the officials said that the app has one of the fastest and best in class response mechanisms. After the inauguration, police teams have visited various educational institutions, government and private offices, factories, shopping malls, public places and created awareness on Disha App.

“There is a need for women to install Disha SOS app. The app even works without active internet connection. In a record time of less than five minutes, police are responding to SOS calls and reaching the victim, and addressing their problem,” he said.

Kanti Rana Tata said Disha App and Disha Act were the brainchild of Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and more than 1,000 cases of crimes against women have been registered across the State based on the complaints received through the app. Rana said, “the application does not have permissions to track or monitor the activities of the users. Only the user’s location will be detected by the control room staff when he/she clicks the SOS option.

How to Download Disha App

Open Google Play Store on any Android-based mobile.

Type Disha SOS in the search bar.

Download the application created by Andhra Pradesh Police Communication wing.

Install the application and register with a valid mobile number.

Register by submitting basic details like Name, age, sex and address

How to use Disha SOS app

By shaking the phone after opening the app three to five times, GPS in the mobile will be activated automatically and nearby police will be alerted in case of emergencies with the help of a push-button messaging system

Click on SOS to call Dial 100 or other helplines where the user will be directed to the Central Call Centre from where the details will be shared to the nearest police station or police on duty.

Disha contains tracking and safety features for every user which helps police to track the user if she alerts using the App during any emergency situation.

This APP also gives you phone numbers that you can dial to get emergency help and support.

When in danger, app users can either push an SOS button on the app or shake the phone thrice if the ‘hand gesture’ feature is enabled, to send an SOS request. The SOS request sends the user’s location

In less than five minutes, police personnel equipped with GPS and mobile data tracker and body-worn cameras will reach the spot and rescue the user.

DISHA app also integrated with needful information like nearby safety places, nearby police stations, nearby hospitals and useful contacts.