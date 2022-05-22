Durga temple makes dress code mandatory for staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making traditional attire mandatory for all employees working at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, temple executive officer (EO) D Bramarambha issued orders instructing all the employees to attend duties wearing Dhoti and white shirt.

In the orders issued by the EO on Saturday, the executive officer warned that Rs 200 fine will be imposed on employees who fail to follow the dress code and Rs 100 fine for not displaying identity cards while performing duties.

The EO said employees who were assigned for hundi collection duties on every Sunday need to attend duties without fail and Rs 100 fine will be imposed for those skipping the duties and will be adjusted from their salaries. “Latecomers will not be entertained henceforth and employees’ attendance will be marked using the biometric attendance system,” said the EO Bramarambha.