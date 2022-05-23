STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Man in Vijayawada told to pay Rs 77,900 tax for small asbestos shed

Responding to the issue, commissioner Sreedhar stated that the excess bill to a small house was due to a technical mistake and asked the public to approach them if anyone faces the same problem. 

Published: 23rd May 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rapani Ankaraju, a resident of Kondapalli town, received the biggest shock in his life on Saturday when the municipality employees served him notices to pay Rs 77,900 as house tax for his small asbestos house. However, realising that it was a mistake happened while updating the new billing system, Kondapalli municipal commissioner P Sreedhar clarified that there is no need to pay the tax and assured that errors in billing will be rectified. 

According to municipality officials, town planning officials served notices to Rapani Ankaraju on Saturday stating that he has to pay Rs  77,900 as house tax for the year 2021-2022 for his small house. He received Rs 264 house tax bill for the same house last year. “Despite showing the previous bills while seeking an explanation from municipality employees over the tax amount, the officials refused to respond and warned of disconnecting water connection if I fail to pay the tax amount before the deadline,” alleged Ankaraju.

Responding to the issue, commissioner Sreedhar stated that the excess bill to a small house was due to a technical mistake and asked the public to approach them if anyone faces the same problem. “If anyone has objections, they can lodge a complaint with valid documents,” Sreedhar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muncipality employee Mistake Billing system House tax
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp