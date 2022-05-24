STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coaching to SC students for IIT, JEE, NEET launched

The minister on Monday virtually launched short-term coaching for IIT, JEE and NEET for SC students under the aegis of BR Ambedkar Gurukulams.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna has exhorted students to take advantage of the opportunities being provided by the State government and strive to make their parents’ dreams come true. The minister on Monday virtually launched short-term coaching for IIT, JEE and NEET for SC students under the aegis of BR Ambedkar Gurukulams.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the number of coaching centres has increased to eight from three. Coaching for girls is being provided at Madhurawada (Vizag), Edupugallu (Krishna), Singarayakonda (Prakasam) and Chinna Chowk (Kadapa), while boys are getting coaching at Kothuru (East Godavari), Chillakur (Nellore), Adavi Takkellapadu (Guntur) and Chinna Tekuru (Kurnool). 

