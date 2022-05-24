STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Pressure horn menace goes on unabated

Use of pressure horns, sirens and hooters by vehicle owners goes on unabated in Vijayawada.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Horn

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Use of pressure horns, sirens and hooters by vehicle owners goes on unabated in Vijayawada. The violators are using sirens and loud horns to get a free pass to avoid being stuck in traffic.  One such incident happened on Sunday night when Kamal (name changed) posted a video of a car belonging to a businessman using siren at PCR Junction on Twitter.

A few minutes later, traffic police responded and traced the vehicle and took action against the car owner by imposing a fine on him “Only emergency vehicles such as ambulance rushing patients, fire brigade and police have the right to use sirens,” said city Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata.

“Using siren and other loud horns is considered a violation of rule 119 (2) &(3) of Central motor vehicles Rules 1989,” a senior official from Transport department told TNIE. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pressure Horns
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp