Pressure horn menace goes on unabated

VIJAYAWADA: Use of pressure horns, sirens and hooters by vehicle owners goes on unabated in Vijayawada. The violators are using sirens and loud horns to get a free pass to avoid being stuck in traffic. One such incident happened on Sunday night when Kamal (name changed) posted a video of a car belonging to a businessman using siren at PCR Junction on Twitter.

A few minutes later, traffic police responded and traced the vehicle and took action against the car owner by imposing a fine on him “Only emergency vehicles such as ambulance rushing patients, fire brigade and police have the right to use sirens,” said city Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata.

“Using siren and other loud horns is considered a violation of rule 119 (2) &(3) of Central motor vehicles Rules 1989,” a senior official from Transport department told TNIE.