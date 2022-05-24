Suresh directs officials to expedite Karakatta road widening works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite Karakatta road widening works. The Minister reviewed the progress of capital work with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials at the second block of the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.

During the meeting, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav briefed the Minister on the limits, powers, departmental officers of APCRDA and the progress of the work being carried out by them through a powerpoint presentation. Officials from the APCRDA planning, estates, engineering, administration, finance, accounts and other departments participated in the review meet.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh directed the officials to expedite the works of Karakatta road. CRDA officials and Water Resources Department officials should oversee the works in coordination, he said. The officials informed the Minister that power poles, which were a hindrance to the work, would be replaced and road construction work would begin soon.

On the occasion, Suresh reviewed the progress of housing construction as part of urban development, other stages of construction, payment of bills and all other aspects. Apart from that, the Minister also reviewed education, medicine, sanitation conditions and street lights. Later, Commissioner Praveen Kumar along with other officials conducted a ministerial review on the activities of the municipal administration.

The officials said 1.13 crore garbage bins have been distributed for garbage collection and eight lakh are expected to be distributed in 10 ULBs by the end of this month. The officials also explained that elections were to be held in 22 of the 123 municipalities for various reasons.

