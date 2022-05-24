STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two pharma students drown at Manginapudi Beach

Two BPharma girl students reportedly drowned in the sea at Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam of Krishna district on Monday.

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

The deceased were identified as Kakara Prameela, 22, and Kallepalli Pujitha, 22, of Bhimavaram. Both of them were students of Vishnu College of Pharmacy in Bhimavaram. 

According to police, the incident happened on Monday morning around 11 am when a group of four students along with their parents visited the beach.

While Prameela and Pujitha decided to venture into the sea, others and their family members stayed back.
However, they were pulled by a wave. Noticing them drowning, their family members called for help. Coast guards rushed to the spot and managed to bring the duo to the shore. The students breathed their last while undergoing treatment at a hospital,” said the police. 

