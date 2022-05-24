YSRHU reaches out to farmers using tech  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Horticulture University (YSRHU) is adopting every available platform, particularly digital platforms, to reach out to horticulturists farmers and extend its services so as to enable them improve their farm yield and income.

The total area under horticulture crops in the State is 17.84 lakh hectares with a production of 312.34 lakh metric tonnes. Andhra Pradesh has stood first in horticulture crop acreage, production of fruits and spices and second in micro irrigation area coverage. The horticulture sector contributes approximately 16.07% of the State GVA.

According to YSRHU officials, the modern horticulture has needed technology development specific to the agroclimatic, soil, food habits and several other factors. The benefit of these location specific technologies should reach horticulturists and extension workers as quickly as possible.

This is also important in view of the fact that the village level extension workers do not have easy access to mass media/research stations/universities. To overcome the situation, digital extension (e-extension) has been given priority. Some efforts and success have been made in this direction. However, considering the vast demand for information for need-based research we are still at the infancy stage.

This information demand has to be further tailored with satellite information system, so that the instant benefit of the scientific information can be made available to horticulturists and extension officials. Hence, adoption of a new technology is essentially a decision making process, which requires analysis of the situation and resources, consultation and frequent interaction with farm scientists, teleconferencing between farmers and related agencies. All these things can be helpful in solving emerging problems in horticulture effectively, the YSRHU officials added.

Some of initiatives

Farmers Advisory Cell (FAC)

Plant Protection Advisory Cell (PPAC)

Horticultural Skill Training Centre (HSTC)

Horti Business Incubation Centre

Virtual Farmers Training Centre