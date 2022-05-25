STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman close to MLC involved in murder: TDP

The TDP threatened to hold massive protests at the AP Legislative Council and the Raj Bhavan if Ananta Babu was not removed from the MLC post.

Published: 25th May 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP fact-finding committee has held an elected woman representative close to YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar responsible for the murder of his former car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, former TDP minister Peethala Sujatha, SC cell president MS Raju, spokesman Pilli Manikya Rao and State secretary Kasi Navin, slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its ‘anti-Dalit’ stand. If TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu did not send the fact-finding committee to Kakinada GGH, the government would not have arrested the MLC, they said. 

The TDP threatened to hold massive protests at the AP Legislative Council and the Raj Bhavan if Ananta Babu was not removed from the MLC post. They asked how long Dalit ministers and MLAs would do slavery to Jagan despite his ‘anti-Dalit’ stand.

Sujatha alleged that several Dalits from Dr Sudhakar to driver Subrahmanyam, fell victim to the ‘merciless’ YSRC regime in the past three years. The Kakinada district SP gave an entirely different narration of the murder without considering the statements of the witnesses in the incident, the TDP leaders alleged.

