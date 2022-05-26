STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers seek fixed transfer schedule

Teachers say transfers during middle of academic year affects them as well as students

By K Kalyana Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Raising their voice against the alleged irregular transfer schedules, the school teachers have demanded that the State government implement a permanent transfer schedule and complete the transfer process during the summer holidays. They demanded the implementation of zero-service transfers and monthly promotions. Almost all the government departments, except the school Education department, have permanent transfer schedules. Most of the time, the government releases the transfer schedule of teachers in the middle of the academic year, affecting teachers and students alike. 

According to the teachers, in the 2017-18 academic year, the transfer notification was issued in June 2017 and transfers took place in June. In 2020-21, when the transfer of teachers was done after three years due to the Covid pandemic, the notification was issued in October 2020 and the transfers took place in January 2021. A teacher, who wants transfer, should work at the school assigned to him for at least 2 years and a maximum of 8 years and a headmaster has to work at least 2 years and a maximum of 5 years. 

Several teachers and headmasters, who have worked in the same place for a long time, are waiting for transfers. Due to the lack of a permanent transfer schedule, their transfers are not happening on time. The teachers are opposing the norm of working 2 years in one place for getting transfer and demanding zero-service transfer. In 2020, the web option was implemented for the transfer of teachers. 

The authorities’ decision to block the options of schools, particularly those in cities and towns,  for transfers has invited criticism. However, officials justified the decision pointing out that not many teachers are opting for schools in villages and remote areas. Speaking to TNIE, Mukkala Appa Rao, state president of the Noble Teachers Association, said that the permanent transfer schedule will help the teachers prepare to join the new place on time. 

He said that the cut-off date of transfers should be May 31. He also demanded monthly promotions and transfers for the teachers of aided schools which were merged with the ZP schools. V Srinivasa Rao, State general secretary of the AP Headmasters’ Association, condemned the closing of options during the web counselling by blaming the teachers, which, he said, doesn’t make sense.  

He also urged the officials not to take individual decisions on transfers and promotions without discussing with the teachers associations. CH Shravan Kumar, state president of the Andhra Pradesh Upadhyaya Sangam said that several teachers want transfers now as large-scale rationalisation, transfers and promotions are taking place as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). He demanded that teachers, who have been transferred to far-flung areas, should be considered for relocation with zero service eligibility. 

