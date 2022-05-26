Vijayawada civic body organises health camp for sanitation workers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Deputy Mayor B Durga on Wednesday called on sanitation workers to make use of health camps.The Deputy Mayor inaugurated a health camp organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in association with Andhra Hospitals and Dental Association at IV Palace here on Wednesday.Over 500 sanitation workers underwent various health checkups and availed medicines.

VMC chief medical officer in charge Dr Ch Babu Srinivasan said that steps were being taken by the civic body to organise more health camps.On the occasion, a few sanitation workers thanked VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar for organising medical camps for the sanitation workers.