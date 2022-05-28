SP orders action against Kankipadu cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal has initiated departmental action against Kankipadu inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath and other staff for dereliction of duties. The police personnel reportedly displayed negligence in controlling gambling and other anti-social activities under Kankipadu police station limits.

A surprise raid was conducted by Kankipadu police at Manthena village to bust gambling activities, in which lapses on the part of local police came to fore in containing such activities.Following which, the SP ordered departmental action against the inspector and other staff. The SP further told the public to alert local police if they came across any illegal activities.