One killed as lorry runs over street dwellers

According to Governorpet police, the incident happened on Friday late night when the truck driver Tirumalasetti Seetharamayya was on his way to Eluru road via Bandar Locks.

Published: 29th May 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A unknown person died and others injured after a truck ran over them who were sleeping on pavement at Bandar Locks junction on Friday night hours. Governorpet police said the details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. 

According to Governorpet police, the incident happened on Friday late night when the truck driver Tirumalasetti Seetharamayya was on his way to Eluru road via Bandar Locks. While taking a left turn, the truck was struck in the culvert and ran over the person (beggar) and others in the process of reversing the truck. “The truck driver was unware of the people sleeping on the pavement and ran over them,” said the police. 

Noticing the incident, duty corporation employees informed police who reached the spot and took the accused lorry driver into custody. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against him under section 304A and body sent to GGH for postmortem. 

