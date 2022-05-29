STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two killed in road accident

When the auto reached Odimetta village, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the truck, killing two persons on the spot. 

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Two persons were killed and five others injured after an autorickshaw, in which they were travelling, hit a stationary truck at Odimetta village of Krishna district on Saturday. 

The deceased were identified as residents of Unguturu town - Marada Ramesh Babu (37) and Talari Venkateswaramma (41). They were on their way to Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam. 

Noticing the incident, passers-by rushed to their rescue and alerted police. “A case was registered and bodies were shifted to GGH for postmortem,” said the police.

