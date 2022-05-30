Cops from Andhra and Telangana pool Rs 25L to help colleague’s kin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police personnel of the 2014 batch of sub-inspector from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have pooled Rs 25 lakh to help the family of their batchmate and colleague Muthavarapu Gopala Krishna (35), who died by suicide recently.

Gopal Krishna was attached to Sarpavaram police station in Kakinada district. He reportedly shot himself with his service revolver at his rented house at Nagamalli Thota junction on May 13.He joined the police force as a direct recruitment to SI post in 2015 and had served at various places in erstwhile East Godavari district. He took charge as SI at Sarpavaram police station on August 26, 2021.

A native of Nawabpet, Gopala Krishna is survived by his wife Pavani, three-years-old daughter and two-year-old son. Soon after the incident, SIs of 2014 batch decided to help Gopal’s family. The representatives of AP and TS SIs Welfare Society met the family members of the deceased SI at his residence on Sunday and expressed their condolences.