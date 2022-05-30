Road accidents in Andhra Pradesh decreased by 11.3 per cent in 2020

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh stood seventh in the number of road accidents reported across the country in 2020, according to the data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The State reported 19,509 road accidents in which 7,039 people were killed. It also stood seventh in the number of deaths in road accidents.

In 2019, the State reported 21,992 accidents in which 7,984 people were killed. When compared to 2019, the number of road accidents in the State decreased by 11.3% in 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of Covid-19. Also, 19,675 people were injured in the accidents.Of the total road accidents, 6,531 were fatal, 4,788 grievous and 14,887 minor in nature.

The data showed that 7,167 road accidents were reported on National Highways (NHs) in 2020 as against 7,682 in 2019. As many as 2,858 people were killed in the mishaps. Even though the figures are less compared to that of 2019, still there is a need to rectify road engineering faults for safety.

As many as 4,508 road accidents were reported on the State Highways (SHs) in 2020 as against 5,288 in 2019. The number of accidental deaths decreased this year as 1,704 deaths were reported in 2020 as against 2,036 in 2019. As many as 4,830 people were injured in the accidents on SHs in 2020 as against 5,949 in 2019.When it comes to the million plus cities category, Visakhapatnam city ranked 13 and Vijayawada 22 in the number of accidents recorded.

Visakhapatnam reported 1,765 accidents (increased by 4% compared to previous year) and Vijayawada 1,072. In the road mishaps, 255 people were killed in Visakhapatnam in 2020 as against 323 in 2019, while 1,182 were injured in 2020 as against 1,470 in 2019. In Vijayawada, 274 were killed in 2020 as against 354 in 2019 and 977 were injured in 2020 as against 1,391 in 2019.