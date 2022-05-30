STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset over son’s death, Andhra couple ends life

According to the G Kondur police, Arepalli Sambayya and Lakshmi took the extreme step on Saturday night.

Published: 30th May 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 10:02 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A couple committed suicide in their residence at Chinna Nandigama of G Kondur mandal, depressed over the untimely demise of their son in an accident. According to the G Kondur police, Arepalli Sambayya and Lakshmi took the extreme step on Saturday night. When Lakshmi did not open the door even after repeatedly knocking it, neighbours broke it open to find the couple hanging in the house on Sunday. 

The couple’s son Arepalli Jagadish Pavan (17) was killed in a road accident near Mylavaram in March this year. Police registered a case of death due to suicide based on a complaint lodged by the couple’s family members.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

