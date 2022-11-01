Home Cities Vijayawada

Advanced imaging unit inaugurated at City Hospital in Andhra

Earlier, Dr Elvin Kedhi, world’s renowned cardiologist from Belgium, organised a one-day workshop on a complex angioplasty.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said the latest technology will help save the life of patients in medical emergencies. He attended as a chief guest at an event held at the Heart and Brain Institute of Andhra Hospitals and inaugurated the latest 3d technology Optical Coherence Tomography machine.

He said as the angiogram on a 3D machine is too costly, he will take the issue to the notice of  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the need to include the procedure in Arogyasri. Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr J Srimannarayana said Optical Coherence Tomography is a novel promising imaging modality used to examine the coronary arteries as it offers 10-fold higher resolution than intravascular ultrasound image.

Earlier, Dr Elvin Kedhi, world’s renowned cardiologist from Belgium, organised a one-day workshop on a complex angioplasty. Several cardiologists from Coastal Andhra participated in the workshop. AP Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnuvardhan, Andhra Hospitals Managing Director Dr PV Ramana Murthy, chief of paediatrics and neonatology services Dr PV Rama Rao and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Ratti Dilip Kumar were present.

