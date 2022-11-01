After one year, five arrested for builder’s murder in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nunna police finally succeeded in arresting the accused in the sensational murder of a builder at his residence near Vambay Colony a year after the incident. Peethala Appala Raju (45) was found murdered in his house on October 31, 2021. Nunna police arrested the accused on the same day a year later.

Disclosing the case details to the media, Additional DCP Kolli Srinivasa Rao said Kotari Sai Kumar (39), Kotari Sudha Revathi (32), Vengala Bhavani Shankar (34), Vengala Siva Parvati (46) and Tunmala Choodamani (44) were arrested in connection with the murder of builder Raju. The builder hailed from Visakhapatnam. He was residing in a newly constructed house in Devineni Gandhipuram Colony. Raju who separated from his wife, was staying in Vijayawada to look after his construction business.

The prime accused, Sai Kumar, used to work as a construction manager at Raju, while his wife Revathi used to help him by cleaning house and providing food. “When Raju forced her to fulfil his lust and tried to assault her, Revathi informed the matter to her husband. Enraged Sai Kumar had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Raju. With the help of other accused, they mixed rat poison in sambar served to Raju on October 31. When Raju fell unconscious, Sai Kumar and Bhavani Shankar hit him with an iron rod indiscriminately, which led to his death,” the Additional DCP said.

Though the police suspected the role of Sai Kumar and his family in the crime, they could not investigate the matter properly as the accused approached the High Court. “Initially, Sai Kumar approached a person and gave Rs 1 lakh as supari to murder Raju. When he failed, Sai Kumar himself hatched a plan and committed the crime. The iron rod used for committing the murder was recovered,” the police said. A case was registered against the quintet under IPC Section 302 and 380.

VIJAYAWADA: Nunna police finally succeeded in arresting the accused in the sensational murder of a builder at his residence near Vambay Colony a year after the incident. Peethala Appala Raju (45) was found murdered in his house on October 31, 2021. Nunna police arrested the accused on the same day a year later. Disclosing the case details to the media, Additional DCP Kolli Srinivasa Rao said Kotari Sai Kumar (39), Kotari Sudha Revathi (32), Vengala Bhavani Shankar (34), Vengala Siva Parvati (46) and Tunmala Choodamani (44) were arrested in connection with the murder of builder Raju. The builder hailed from Visakhapatnam. He was residing in a newly constructed house in Devineni Gandhipuram Colony. Raju who separated from his wife, was staying in Vijayawada to look after his construction business. The prime accused, Sai Kumar, used to work as a construction manager at Raju, while his wife Revathi used to help him by cleaning house and providing food. “When Raju forced her to fulfil his lust and tried to assault her, Revathi informed the matter to her husband. Enraged Sai Kumar had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Raju. With the help of other accused, they mixed rat poison in sambar served to Raju on October 31. When Raju fell unconscious, Sai Kumar and Bhavani Shankar hit him with an iron rod indiscriminately, which led to his death,” the Additional DCP said. Though the police suspected the role of Sai Kumar and his family in the crime, they could not investigate the matter properly as the accused approached the High Court. “Initially, Sai Kumar approached a person and gave Rs 1 lakh as supari to murder Raju. When he failed, Sai Kumar himself hatched a plan and committed the crime. The iron rod used for committing the murder was recovered,” the police said. A case was registered against the quintet under IPC Section 302 and 380.