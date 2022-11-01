Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation decides to invite tenders for cleaning drains

VMC chief says trash will be cleared from Ajith Singh Nagar dump yard in next 10 days  

Published: 01st November 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for leaked drainage water

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  At a council meeting on Monday, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) decided to call for tenders to launch a massive cleanliness drive of underground drainage (UGD) lines across 64 divisions in the city. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi presided the meeting.

Corporators from both the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP raised the issue of overflowing and clogged drains, which is causing severe inconvenience to the residents, especially when heavy rains lash the city.
VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar told corporators that UGD has been a problem for the civic body as well as public. Most UGD lines were laid in the city 30-40 years ago only for waste water and rain water.

“We have cleaned main lines during the past several years. But no budget was allocated to carry out deep cleaning of the drains. Three tenders will be invited soon for one time cleaning and later we will have to call tenders for continuous maintenance,” Swapnil said.

The commissioner also requested the public not to throw sanitary napkins and plastic bottles in the drains. Gravity flow doesn’t work when only toilet connection is given and dense material is stuck, he explained.
The major problem is with the apartments spread across the city. Under the AMRUT-II scheme, the VMC has a grant of Rs 200 crore, he said.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and TDP corporator Jasti Sambasiva Rao exchanged heated arguments during the question hour on the issue of TIDCO houses.Referring to the shifting of garbage transfer station from Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard, the VMC Commissioner said around 16,000 metric tonnes of garbage needs to be shifted from the existing dumping yard. In the next ten days, trash will be cleared and CCTV cameras will be installed. Besides, high mast lights and a compound wall will be constructed, he explained.

