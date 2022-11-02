Child with rare disease treated at AIIMS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First of its kind in the state Department of Paediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has successfully treated three years old child with a rare disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Type I with Ezyme Replacement Therapy (ERT).

The child, presenting with complaints of short stature, coarse facial features, skeletal deformities, abdominal distension and vision disturbances, is currently under follow-up.MPS -1 is a rare metabolic disease with an estimated incidence of 1 case for every 100,000 births. It is a severe, progressive disorder with involvement of multiple organs and carries a very poor prognosis without treatment. Bone marrow transplantation is curative in some children if done early before the age of 2 years.

