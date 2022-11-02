Home Cities Vijayawada

Child with rare disease treated at AIIMS

The child, presenting with complaints of short stature, coarse facial features, skeletal deformities, abdominal distension and vision disturbances, is currently under follow-up.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: First of its kind in the state Department of Paediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has successfully treated three years old child with a rare disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) Type I with Ezyme Replacement Therapy (ERT).

The child, presenting with complaints of short stature, coarse facial features, skeletal deformities, abdominal distension and vision disturbances, is currently under follow-up.MPS -1 is a rare metabolic disease with an estimated incidence of 1 case for every 100,000 births. It is a severe, progressive disorder with involvement of multiple organs and carries a very poor prognosis without treatment. Bone marrow transplantation is curative in some children if done early before the age of 2 years.

