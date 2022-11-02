Conferment of Bhavani Deeksha from November 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The annual ritual of Bhavani Deeksha conferment will begin from November 4 and the relinquishment will be observed between December 15 and 19, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) executive officer D Bramarambha announced on Tuesday. Devotees will take the 41-day Bhavani Deeksha during the auspicious month of Karthika.

In a press release, Bramarambha said the temple management was making arrangements atop Indrakeeladri and downhill to tackle the heavy rush of devotees during the conferment of Bhavani deeksha. The priests would also confer Ardha Mandala deeksha (21 days deeksha) between November 24 and 28, she said.

Elaborating, the EO said rituals such as ‘Vigneshwara Puja,’ ‘Kalasa Sthapana’ and ‘Punyahavachanam’ will be performed in the temple, marking the commencement of the 41-day Bhavani deeksha on the temple premises on November 4. The annual ‘Kalasa Jyothi Utsavam’ of Lord Malleswara Swamy and His consort Goddess Kanaka Durga will be taken out in a palanquin from Indrakeeladri on December 7 and will be placed on a decorated van at Sivaramakrishna Kshetram from where the procession will begin.

As part of deeksha relinquishment, Agni Prathisthapana, Satha Chandi Homam and other rituals will be conducted on December 15. Bhavani devotees will be allowed to have ‘Giri Pradakshina’ on December 19, followed by Maha Purnahuti marking the conclusion of Bhavani deeksha relinquishment. All arjitha sevas will be cancelled between December 15 and 19, she explained.

