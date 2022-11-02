Home Cities Vijayawada

Develop infra in Jagananna layouts: APSHC MD

Provision of water supply, electricity and laying of internal roads should be completed at the earliest.

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Housing Corporation (APSHC) Managing Director G Lakshmisha has directed officials to focus on completing the construction of houses as well as development of infrastructure in Jagananna layouts under the Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

After making a field visit to the housing layouts in Nunna on Tuesday, Lakshmisha said all the infrastructure development works should be completed on a priority basis.

Provision of water supply, electricity and laying of internal roads should be completed at the earliest. Construction of nearly 10,000 houses has been taken up in the five layouts in Nunna.

