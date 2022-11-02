Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM University-AP to host IASc 88th annual meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP will host the 88th annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Bengaluru, from November 4 to 6. The Science & Technology Exhibition by ISRO & DAE, organised as a part of the Annual Meeting, welcomes students from across the country.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy will inaugurate the Exhibition on November 3.

The annual meeting is a vibrant and single platform for science and technology enthusiasts around the country through public lectures, special lectures, symposia, meetings, and science exhibitions.

Academician and Physicist Prof Umesh V Waghmare, JNCASR Bengaluru and President of Indian Academy of Sciences, will inaugurate the meeting on November 4.

