World photo journalism day: Lifetime achievement award to TNIE lensman
During the event, ten memorial awards were presented to the photographers of various news papers from both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.
Published: 02nd November 2022 05:36 AM | Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 05:36 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Association along with India International Photographic Council and Andhra Arts Academy presented awards on the occasion of World Photo Journalism Day celebrations during a programme held at Balotsav Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
The New Indian Express (TNIE)- Hyderabad, Chief News Photographer RV Koteswara Rao was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award along with M Ravindranath, Senior News Photographer, former Vaaratha National Telugu Daily. The awards were presented to them by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao along with former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad.
Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao appreciated the photographers and highlighted their significance of photographs as a storehouse of memories. He also went around the photo gallery kept on display at the venue and stated that every picture has a story to tell.
