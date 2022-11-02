Home Cities Vijayawada

World photo journalism day: Lifetime achievement award to TNIE lensman

Published: 02nd November 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

RV Koteswara Rao presented a lifetime achievement award in photojournalism on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Association along with India International Photographic Council and Andhra Arts Academy presented awards on the occasion of World Photo Journalism Day celebrations during a programme held at  Balotsav Bhavan  in Vijayawada on Tuesday.  

The New Indian Express (TNIE)- Hyderabad, Chief News Photographer RV Koteswara Rao was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award along with M Ravindranath, Senior News Photographer, former Vaaratha National Telugu Daily. The awards were presented to them by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao along with former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao appreciated the photographers and highlighted their significance of photographs as a storehouse of memories. He also went around the photo gallery kept on display at the venue and stated that every picture has a story to tell.

During the event, ten memorial awards were presented to the photographers of various news papers from both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

