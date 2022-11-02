Home Cities Vijayawada

WSO Angels Award for Lalita Neurology dept

Dr Vijaya also presented two research scientific papers during the conference.

Published: 02nd November 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Department of Neurology, Lalita Super Specialties Hospital, Guntur received World Stroke Organization (WSO) Angels Award for the year 2021-22 in recognition of the Quality Stroke Care given to the Brain Stroke patients.Dr P Vijaya Head, Dept of Neurosciences received the prestigious Diamond award in the World Stroke Congress 2022 conference held in Singapore from October 25 to 29.

Dr Vijaya also presented two research scientific papers during the conference.“Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability. In India, 18 lakh cases occur every year.Eighty percentage of strokes can be prevented by the following healthy life style,” said Dr Vijaya.

