Bar Association backs up Amaravati as sole capital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Members of Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) and lawyers staged a demonstration at the civil courts complex here on Wednesday demanding the state government to continue Amaravati as capital for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, advocate N Narasimha Rao denounced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has betrayed the public in the name of capital even after all political parties supported Amaravati as capital. “There is justice and righteousness in the struggle of Amaravati farmers. Blocking the Padayatra by attributing politics is evil. The High Court has clearly ruled that Amaravati is the capital. Even in the Supreme Court, justice will be done with the support of the farmers”, Rao said.

Another advocate Ch Ajay Kumar alleged that the state government is creating caste hatred and regional differences for political gain. “Hyderabad was the capital for ten years under the Reorganization Act. It is up to the state government to declare a new capital for a new state. In the Assembly, Amaravati was declared as the state capital and all parties gave their consent and legality was given,” said Ajay.

“If the government wants to change the capital, laws should be changed at the centre. Here, the resolution passed in the assembly means that the capital has been changed, which is invalid. Jagan government should stop political conspiracies and focus on the development of the state”, added he.

