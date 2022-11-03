Businessman killed in financial dispute

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man was brutally stabbed to death with beer bottle shards by few miscreants over alleged financial dispute.The incident took place in Nandigama and the deceased was identified as Kurakula Venkateswara Rao, said Nandigama police.The kin of the deceased staged a sit-in at Nandigama mortury demanding the arrest of accused Sambayya and his family members who were involved in the crime.

According to Nandigama town circle inspector K Satish, accused Sambayya had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from deceased Venkateswara Rao. On Tuesday night when the duo went to booze, verbal spat began after Rao demanded Sambayya to clear his dues. The spat soon turned into a scuffle and in a fit of rage, Sambayya stabbed Rao with beer shards and fled.On receiving information, police reached the spot and collected evidences. “Based on kin’s statement, we have registered a complaint against Sambayya and launched probe,” said inspector Satish.

