Conference on Frontiers in Nutrition & Drug Discovery concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day International Conference on Frontiers in Nutrition, Medical Genomics and Drug Discovery (INBIX-22), organized by the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics of Vignan’s University, concluded on Wednesday.

Director of Hyderabad-based CDFD Dr K Thangaraj, who attended the programme as the main guest, said students who want to excel in their research field should have perseverance. He then spoke to students about population genomics and public health. They were explained that there are about 4,635 sects, tribes and tribal members in the country.

When consanguineous marriages occur in the same branch of family, the offspring are more likely to be born with genetic defects, he said.Dr Ratnagiri said after graduation, students must become entrepreneurs and provide jobs for at least 10 people.

