SBTET to host Two-Day Poly Tech Fest 2022 from November 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will host three-day Poly Tech Fest 2022 from November 24 to 26 where more than 800 creative projects will be displayed in the three-day program. The board also announced cash awards to the topper of the fest.

Minister of Skill Development Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday participated as the chief guest in a meeting held by Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani at the Department of Technical Education and Training in Vijayawada.

On this occasion, the Minister unveiled the poster of the fest. This state-level program, going to be held after two year of pandemic halt, intends to bring out the inherent creativity in students and encourage innovative ideas.

84 government and 173 private polytechnics will participate in this year’s tech fest. Programs will be organised at the district level first and students will be prepared for the state-level poly tech fest.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Technical Education and Training Chadalavada Nagarani said “In order to encourage the students, cash prizes of one lakh, fifty thousand and twenty-five thousand rupees will be given to the first three positions respectively at the state level and twenty-five thousand and fifteen thousand rupees to the first and second positions at the district level respectively,” she said.

Joint Director V Padma Rao, Secretary SBTET K Vijaya Baskhar, and other DTE officials also participated.

