Home Cities Vijayawada

SBTET to host Two-Day Poly Tech Fest 2022 from November 24

This state-level program, going to be held after two year of pandemic halt, intends to bring out the inherent creativity in students and encourage innovative ideas. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will host three-day Poly Tech Fest 2022 from November 24 to 26 where more than 800 creative projects will be displayed in the three-day program. The board also announced cash awards to the topper of the fest.

Minister of Skill Development Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday participated as the chief guest in a meeting held by Commissioner of Technical Education C Naga Rani at the Department of Technical Education and Training in Vijayawada.

On this occasion, the Minister unveiled the poster of the fest. This state-level program, going to be held after two year of pandemic halt, intends to bring out the inherent creativity in students and encourage innovative ideas. 

84 government and 173 private polytechnics will participate in this year’s tech fest. Programs will be organised at the district level first and students will be prepared for the state-level poly tech fest. 

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Technical Education and Training Chadalavada Nagarani said “In order to encourage the students, cash prizes of one lakh, fifty thousand and twenty-five thousand rupees will be given to the first three positions respectively at the state level and twenty-five thousand and fifteen thousand rupees to the first and second positions at the district level respectively,” she said. 

Joint Director V Padma Rao, Secretary SBTET K Vijaya Baskhar, and other DTE officials also participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp