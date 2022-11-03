Home Cities Vijayawada

Strict action against errant spas, gyms: CP Rana

Many of them are opening the business without necessary permissions from VMC, fire and labour department.

Published: 03rd November 2022

Police, Crime

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking whip on illegal activities being organised at spas, beauty parlours, fitness centres and massage centres in the city, NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata wrote letters to all concerned departments to ensure every establishment possesses all necessary approvals to run the business. 

The commissioner informed that the recent raids conducted across the city in departments like Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), Commercial tax, fire department, labour department, GST officials and other, seek officials’ intervention into the matter at the earliest. 

In a week-long inspection held in October, Vijayawada city police along with Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) noticed that at least 131 spas, massage centres and beauty parlours are operating in the city of which only 38 were operating the business adhering to rules. 

“Rest 93 are violating rules and carrying illegal practices such as prostitution and cross massages. We have arrested 23 organisers in connection and seized seven Spas.Many of them are opening the business without necessary permissions from VMC, fire and labour department. Hence the action from their end was sought in order to monitor the activities of such establishments,” CP Rana explained.

