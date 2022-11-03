Two-day commerce fest at Loyola concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-day national level commerce students’ BEMUS Fest concluded with the valedictory ceremony at the Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, Venkata Mutyala Rao was the chief guest on the second day of the event. Rao explained about taxation and its importance to India’s economic position. He told the students how taxation is helpful for all commerce students.

Meanwhile, the certificates and prizes were given to the winners of the various competitions conducted in the fest such as Mr and Ms Bemus, Tairge (Product Launch), and Catch Me If You Can (Treasure Hunt)

The controller of examination Fr. Buji Babu, Department head Dr Shyam Sundar faculty Dr Francis Xavier, A Srilakshmi, Nirmala Rani, Dr Ramalinga Prasad.

