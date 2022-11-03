Home Cities Vijayawada

Two-day commerce fest at Loyola concludes

Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, Venkata Mutyala Rao was the chief guest on the second day of the event. 

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fr Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada

Fr Gordon Library of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-day national level commerce students’ BEMUS Fest concluded with the valedictory ceremony at the Andhra Loyola College here on Wednesday. Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, Venkata Mutyala Rao was the chief guest on the second day of the event. Rao explained about taxation and its importance to India’s economic position. He told the students how taxation is helpful for all commerce students.

Meanwhile, the certificates and prizes were given to the winners of the various competitions conducted in the fest such as Mr and Ms Bemus, Tairge  (Product Launch), and Catch Me If You Can (Treasure Hunt) 
The controller of examination Fr. Buji Babu, Department head Dr Shyam Sundar faculty Dr Francis Xavier, A Srilakshmi, Nirmala Rani, Dr Ramalinga Prasad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp