Awareness seminar on drugs, ragging held

He spoke on the importance of maintaining cordial relations between the senior and junior students on the college campus and also warned students not to encourage ragging and its likely implications.

Published: 04th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Fake currency, Drugs, Intenet

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva told the students to keep themselves away from narcotic substances keeping in mind their career aspects.He was the chief guest at an awareness seminar on drug abuse and ragging in colleges held at Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru on Thursday.

PD Act on two persons

District police invoked preventive detention (PD) Act against two persons for their involvement in manufacturing and sale of ID liquor despite repeated counselling and with filing cases under relevant sections.

