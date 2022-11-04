VIT-AP signs deal with IKP Prime

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University, represented by its Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy and IKP-Prime represented by Dr. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay Chairman and CEO, signed MoU at the 16th flagship conference, International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC) 2022, at HICC, Hyderabad.

The primary MoU focused on capacity building, startup promotion, Intellectual Property (IP) commercialization, and incubation funding. In addition, both parties agreed to jointly organize events, conferences and training workshops.

Dr S V Kota Reddy said the collaboration will enhance the outcomes in the innovation and incubation space of VIT-AP University as IKP has vast experience, with strong network, in product development and promotion.

The University also signed MOU with Plural Technology Private Limited (PTPL) aiming on initiating PLM technology activities by providing training and placement for students from mechanical school.

Dr. Reddy said the partnership paves the way for a world-class integrated skill development infrastructure and technical education curriculum with focus on Industry 4.0, Automation, Mechatronics and Aerospace. Sunil said the MoU aims to train students on relevant industry processes .

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University, represented by its Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy and IKP-Prime represented by Dr. Deepanwita Chattopadhyay Chairman and CEO, signed MoU at the 16th flagship conference, International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC) 2022, at HICC, Hyderabad. The primary MoU focused on capacity building, startup promotion, Intellectual Property (IP) commercialization, and incubation funding. In addition, both parties agreed to jointly organize events, conferences and training workshops. Dr S V Kota Reddy said the collaboration will enhance the outcomes in the innovation and incubation space of VIT-AP University as IKP has vast experience, with strong network, in product development and promotion. The University also signed MOU with Plural Technology Private Limited (PTPL) aiming on initiating PLM technology activities by providing training and placement for students from mechanical school. Dr. Reddy said the partnership paves the way for a world-class integrated skill development infrastructure and technical education curriculum with focus on Industry 4.0, Automation, Mechatronics and Aerospace. Sunil said the MoU aims to train students on relevant industry processes .