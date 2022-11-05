Home Cities Vijayawada

88th IASc annual meeting begins at SRM University

Published: 05th November 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day 88th Annual Meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) began on Friday at SRM University-AP. IAS President Umesh V Waghmare inaugurated the annual meeting with his presidential address on “Instabilities of crystals and their functional properties.”

His lecture revolved around the usage of fundamental laws of Physics in identifying instabilities in crystals, acquainting the students with how these fundamental concepts hold supreme importance in the development of predictive models. SRM vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora requested the fellow and associate members of IASc to encourage and instil their unwavering admiration and inclination for research and development into the faculty of educational institutions. 

He also expressed his concerns about how science and technology are instructed to students in classrooms, considering the enthusiasm and genuine yearning for innovations. “The things that keep an organisation like ISRO going beyond human imaginations and expectations is the solemn belief in themselves, the teamwork and the right sublime combination of the wisdom of past generations and the innovative outlook of the young generation,” opined D Rao. 

