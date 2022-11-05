Bhavani Deeksha atop Indrakeeladri begins 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The conferment of 41-days Bhavani Deeksha has begun here at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. Signalling the commencement of the deeksha mahotsavam, temple Vedic committee members, Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma, temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha and other priests performed rituals such as Vigneshwara Puja, Kalasa Sthapana and Punyahavachanam to the procession idol and brought it to the sixth floor of Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam with all temple honours.

The five-day Bhavani Deeksha conferment process ends on November 8 for mandala deeksha. Similarly, for artha mandala (half months) deeksha conferment will begin on November 24 and end on November 28.

The relinquishment of Bhavani deeksha is scheduled from December 15 to 19. Devotees from various places thronged to Durga temple and joined queue lines after having holy dip in the River Krishna.

The EO said elaborate arrangements have been made for the general public to have the darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga without any disturbance due to the ongoing Bhavani deeksha conferment.

“We are planning to conduct both the deeksha conferment and relinquishment process on the lines of Dasara festival.”

