Climate study balloon flights from Nov 21

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government, Atomic Energy department and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will carry balloon flights from November to next year April for climate research in association with ISRO. Hyderabad based TIFR scientist incharge B Sunil Kumar said that climate study will carry from November 21 to 26, a telescope weighing around 800 kg will be sent into atmosphere.

