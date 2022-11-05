Climate study balloon flights from Nov 21

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government, Atomic Energy department and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will carry balloon flights from November to next year April for climate research in association with ISRO. Hyderabad based TIFR scientist incharge B Sunil Kumar said that climate study will carry from November 21 to 26, a telescope weighing around 800 kg will be sent into atmosphere.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UGC frames new draft of deemed to be universities rules
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against North Korea
Rajinikanth to make special appearance in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'
At annual climate mitigation summit COP27, India's focus is on climate finance
Zimbabwe cricket chief Mukuhlani mulls contesting ICC chairman elections
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC