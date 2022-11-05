Four arrested for attacking fellow student

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhimavaram Two Town police on Thursday arrested four engineering students reportedly for attacking another student indiscriminately over a petty issue on Thursday. The injured student was admitted to a nearby government hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.

According to police officials, the five students were pursuing CS course (CSE) in SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram and lived in a private hostel in the town. On Wednesday night, four students picked an argument with the victim over a girl and attacked him indiscriminately with fists.

They also burnt his hand and other parts with an iron box. “Case has been registered and investigation is on. The injured student will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday,” said the police.

VIJAYAWADA: Bhimavaram Two Town police on Thursday arrested four engineering students reportedly for attacking another student indiscriminately over a petty issue on Thursday. The injured student was admitted to a nearby government hospital where his condition was reported to be stable. According to police officials, the five students were pursuing CS course (CSE) in SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram and lived in a private hostel in the town. On Wednesday night, four students picked an argument with the victim over a girl and attacked him indiscriminately with fists. They also burnt his hand and other parts with an iron box. “Case has been registered and investigation is on. The injured student will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday,” said the police.