Governor Harichandan unveils book illustrating stories of freedom fighters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday released the book ‘Swatantra Spoorti- Telugu Deepti’ to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations in a programme held at Raj Bhavan. The Governor appreciated the efforts of Art Associations’ Guild President Dr B A Reddy and other members for bringing out ‘Swatantra Spoorti-Telugu Deepti’, comprising illustrations of 133 eminent freedom fighters from Telugu states with brief information on their contribution to the freedom movement. He said, “Youth and children will be benefitted by the book and it will go a long way in rekindling the spirit of patriotism among all.” Special Chief Secretaries to Governor RP Sisodia and Subhash Babu, Guild Vice-President Ramesh, artists Apparao, Sekhar and other members were also present.